Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,127,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.00% of Codexis worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $321.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.89. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

