Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517,514 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $80.76 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHI

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.