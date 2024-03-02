Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,444 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AIV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.