Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 11,389 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.