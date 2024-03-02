Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 125,098 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,098 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.09% of OptimizeRx worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 284,152 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 143,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,369.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 133,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

In other news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.