Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68.

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 62,621 shares of company stock valued at $646,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

