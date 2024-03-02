Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.47% of CECO Environmental worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Articles

