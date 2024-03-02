Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,308 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.06% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

