Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,148 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

