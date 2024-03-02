Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 972 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,328,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $15,915,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 562,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 92,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.