Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $28.82 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

