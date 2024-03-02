Ferguson plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $12.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will earn $12.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FERG opened at $214.43 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $214.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $174.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $988,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,767,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.