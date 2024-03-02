Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after buying an additional 352,680 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FNCL opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

