Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 14,604 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,851,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 82,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

