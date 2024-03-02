Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

