Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.72.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.