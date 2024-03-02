First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

First Solar stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.