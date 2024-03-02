First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.16

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 26118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
