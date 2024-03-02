First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.16

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 26118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.