First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $2,563,000.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

ARVR stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

