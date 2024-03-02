First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.13

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.13 and last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 4135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

