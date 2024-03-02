First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.13

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.13 and last traded at $122.83, with a volume of 4135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
