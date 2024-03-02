Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.