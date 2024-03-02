Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Fluor worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fluor by 385.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,990 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Fluor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 255,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fluor by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 35,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fluor by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

