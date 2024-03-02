Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.60% of Berry Global Group worth $44,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.43 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

