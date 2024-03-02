Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,178 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,979 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,065 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $34.58 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

