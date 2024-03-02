FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of FormFactor worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.