Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 155,829 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,807,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,919.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 0.1 %

TTSH opened at $6.96 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tile Shop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 568.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.