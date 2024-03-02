Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 155,829 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,453.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,807,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,919.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,025.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.
TTSH opened at $6.96 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
