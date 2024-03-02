FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted by DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

