FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted by DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
STRL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure
In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.