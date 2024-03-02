FY2025 Earnings Forecast for 155675 (BLD.TO) Issued By B. Riley (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year.
155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance
155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.
155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 155675 (BLD.TO)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.