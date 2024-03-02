FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.12. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE BMO opened at C$123.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$118.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

