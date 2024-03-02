FY2025 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Increased by Analyst

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Progyny in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.02 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 856,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after buying an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.