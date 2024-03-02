FY2026 EPS Estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2028 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.