FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $4.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

APLS stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,898 shares of company stock worth $3,893,552 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

