FY2027 EPS Estimates for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.54). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of JANX opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.95. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

