FY2028 Earnings Estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issued By HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBAY. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,444,000 after acquiring an additional 811,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,951,000 after buying an additional 558,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after buying an additional 2,561,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

