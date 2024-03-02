G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at $77,931,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

