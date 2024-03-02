Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2580994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.19 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 1,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,522,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 151,418 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

