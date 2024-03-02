Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

