Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $139.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

