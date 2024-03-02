Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $471.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.64. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

