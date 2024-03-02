Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.04

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1612119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 493,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

