Glenn A. Carter Sells 1,650 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TYL stock opened at $440.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

