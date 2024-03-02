Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.34

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 159913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

