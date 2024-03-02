GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. GMS has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.