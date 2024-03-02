Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $350.40

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 350.40 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 360.80 ($4.58), with a volume of 609319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.80 ($4.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 453 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 397.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.60. The company has a market capitalization of £931.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

