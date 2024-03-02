Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $11.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

