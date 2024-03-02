Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $11.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

View Our Latest Report on Green Dot

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.