Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Hallador Energy worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,297,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 154,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

