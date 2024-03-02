Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 871660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

