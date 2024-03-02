HC Wainwright Comments on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.96 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

