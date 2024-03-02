HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.47% from the stock’s current price.
OCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, November 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
