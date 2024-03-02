HC Wainwright Weighs in on CleanSpark, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for CleanSpark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSK. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

CleanSpark Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CLSK opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 410,003 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

