Head-To-Head Contrast: Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Engie Brasil Energia and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.15 billion N/A $515.84 million $0.80 10.51 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 256.23 -$2.90 million ($0.35) -3.96

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 31.46% 36.20% 8.48% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.74% -17.54%

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 8,453.3 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines. In addition, it manufactures, wholesales, retails, operates, and maintains solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

